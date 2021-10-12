Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 58,859 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.88% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $265,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after purchasing an additional 525,220 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

