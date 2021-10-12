Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of AstraZeneca worth $357,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

