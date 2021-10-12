Frax (FRAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.77 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Frax has a market cap of $352.37 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00120663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00074527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,645.81 or 1.00015851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.20 or 0.06130637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

