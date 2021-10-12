Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Down 0.1%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 5,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.