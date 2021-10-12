Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

FRHLF opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

