Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

10/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.50 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.50 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.50 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

NYSE FCX traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 860,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

