Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $10.00. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 11,758 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.