FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.00. FS Development Corp. II shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,022 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

