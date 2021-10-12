FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in September

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Parnassus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTPA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,128. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.