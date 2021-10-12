FTX Token (FTT) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.31 billion and $251.16 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $52.39 or 0.00093919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00217741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010501 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,326,035 coins and its circulating supply is 120,455,699 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

