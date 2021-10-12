FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in September

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.15. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

