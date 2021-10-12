Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 1,465.9% in September

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 1,465.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

