Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 1,465.9% in September

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 1,465.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
