Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

