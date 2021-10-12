Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.57. 23,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,824,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

YMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,594,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,879,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,903,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

