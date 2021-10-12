FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Update

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FULO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. FullNet Communications has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
About FullNet Communications
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.