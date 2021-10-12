Function X One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.73 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 107.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002620 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $601.23 million and approximately $79.73 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

