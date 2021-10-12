Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FZMD stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.90. Fuse Medical has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
Fuse Medical Company Profile
