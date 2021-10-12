Fusion (FSN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,844.33 or 0.99395296 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,851,195 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

