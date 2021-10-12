Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.33 and last traded at $83.85. Approximately 84,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,497,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

