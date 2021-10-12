FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $51,595.47 and $158.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 192.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.62 or 0.00484406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.73 or 0.01042969 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

