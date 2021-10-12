Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FFRMF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 21,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Future Farm Technologies
