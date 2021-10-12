Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FFRMF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 21,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

