FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Acerinox, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

ANIOY stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

