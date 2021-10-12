FY2021 Earnings Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $8.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Shares of AXP opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

