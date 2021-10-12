FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Outokumpu Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

