G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 6,254.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GSQD stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. G Squared Ascend I has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth about $196,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

