Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,830,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAXY stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 20,367,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,144,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturer and distributor of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.