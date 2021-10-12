Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,830,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GAXY stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 20,367,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,144,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.
About Galaxy Next Generation
