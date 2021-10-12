Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPEY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

