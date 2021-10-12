Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 1,987.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,578. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

