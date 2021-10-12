GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0480 on Top Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $15.66 million and $779,614.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00120980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.82 or 0.99921428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.43 or 0.06137990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

