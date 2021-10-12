Garlicoin Price Hits $0.0581 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $2,528.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,005,753 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

