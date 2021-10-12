Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Gartner worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Gartner by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Gartner by 94.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE IT opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.