Gary A. Lyons Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 566,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,436. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.