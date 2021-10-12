Gas (GAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.57 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $94.86 million and $15.57 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $9.37 or 0.00016685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00062505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00122632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00076729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.64 or 1.00191177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.94 or 0.06195637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

