General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of General Motors worth $190,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

