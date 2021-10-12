Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

