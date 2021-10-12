GenesisX Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $40,401.43 and approximately $292.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,976,024 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

