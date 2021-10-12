GeoCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.29 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1,295.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00306164 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,278.97 or 0.99995146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00059080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.