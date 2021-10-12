Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 180,929 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Seagate Technology worth $285,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.09.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

