Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 264,941 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of WestRock worth $261,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

