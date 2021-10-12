Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Darden Restaurants worth $335,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $153,619,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,303 shares of company stock worth $14,928,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

DRI opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

