Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,931 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Sun Communities worth $269,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.