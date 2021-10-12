Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,164 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $298,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

