Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 488,646 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of NortonLifeLock worth $293,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,093,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

