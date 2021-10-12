Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Albemarle worth $339,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $214.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

