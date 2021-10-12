Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Iron Mountain worth $258,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 185,231 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.