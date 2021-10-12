Geode Capital Management LLC Has $265.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Cloudflare worth $265,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.97.

Cloudflare stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.59 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $145.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

