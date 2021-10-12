Geode Capital Management LLC Has $304.42 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of PerkinElmer worth $304,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.18.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

