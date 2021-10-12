Geode Capital Management LLC Has $306.32 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Principal Financial Group worth $306,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 505.8% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

