Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of PTC worth $267,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

