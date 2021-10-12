Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Cardinal Health worth $305,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

